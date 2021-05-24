Smoking item in mulch bed cause of townhouse fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire officials said a discarded smoking item in a mulch bed was the cause of a fire on Sunday.
Crews were called to a west-end townhouse fire on Sunday afternoon.
The damage was limited to primarily the outside of the home.
No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was accidental. It was caused by discarded smoking items, such as a cigarette, in the mulch bed.
