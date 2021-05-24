Smoking item in mulch bed cause of townhouse fire

Crews were called to a west-end townhouse fire on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Henrico Fire)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 3:25 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire officials said a discarded smoking item in a mulch bed was the cause of a fire on Sunday.

The damage was limited to primarily the outside of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was accidental. It was caused by discarded smoking items, such as a cigarette, in the mulch bed.

