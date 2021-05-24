Richmond, VUU, RRHA enter 20-year partnership to help support Gilpin community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond, Virginia Union University and the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority entered into a 20-year partnership to help support the Gilpin Community.
The first part of the partnership between the city, VUU and the community will feature STEM programming targeted to 6th-8th graders, mentoring and workforce development and training programs.
“Each of these priority areas was identified in partnership with residents to help determine and advocate for meaningful support and programming and will serve as the foundational programming for VUU’s soon-to-be established Center for Human and Family Empowerment,” a release said.
RRHA will help identify and enroll residents into the mentorship and educational opportunities. It will also identify heads of households and young adults for the workforce and leadership training. RRHA will also provide space and facilities for the training.
“It is very important for Virginia Union University to create meaningful partnerships that nurture and support the communities where we reside, as well as create a pipeline for the VUU students of tomorrow,” said VUU Alumni and Board Chairman, Dr. W. Franklyn Richardson. “The collaboration between the Gilpin Court community, the City of Richmond, and the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority does just that.”
The city will help fund the partnership with a grant of $100,000.
“This is a great example of being a good neighbor,” said Mayor Stoney. “We have a responsibility to lift people up, and the only way we build sustainable and successful communities is through collaboration, listening and working together. The city is proud to support this partnership, which aligns with the historic mission of Virginia Union and will have a generational impact on delivering educational attainment and economic justice to the residents of the resilient Gilpin Community.”
RRHA officials expressed support and praise for the partnership.
“The goals and objectives of this long-term commitment spearheaded by VUU, the RRHA, and the City of Richmond are for public housing families to thrive and have the same opportunities as other communities. This partnership speaks to that mandate. We look forward, with the help of our partners, to empowering, inspiring and moving our Gilpin Court families to a level of self-sufficiency,” RRHA Interim CEO Stacey Daniels Fayson said.
