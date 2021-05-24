Report: On average Americans are sitting on 65,000 travel rewards points

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Are you rewards points piling up? Get this-- NerdWallet found that on average Americans are sitting on nearly 65,000 points and miles that they can put toward travel. That could get you to Europe and back.
Sara Rathner a personal finance expert with NerdWallet says you typically get the most bang for your miles when you use rewards to book international travel. But she says-- even with the pandemic-- you can still cash in and find some savings domestically. “You know if you want to cut costs on your next vacation. It’s ok to trade in your points and save money. Especially since some of the costs associated with travel bookings are higher than usual like rental cars,” said Rathner.
Also, be sure to keep an eye on your travel rewards and make sure they aren’t being stolen or hacked. If traveling right now is still not for you-- you could donate your points to charity. And strategize for the future. Maybe you need to start earning hotel points instead of airline miles.
