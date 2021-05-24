News to Know for May 24: Two kids shot in Petersburg; Hanover middle school vaccine clinics; VSU graduation recap

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible along and west of I-95.
After climbing into the low 80s, we’ll be much cooler in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Police say Daniel Goodman, a 37-year-old white man, was seen leaving Meadowbrook High School on May 21.
He is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with blonde hair.
Goodman was last seen driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with Virginia tags XME-9250.
Anyone with information on Goodman’s whereabouts are asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Police say the children, a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy, were shot while playing outside of the Pecan Acres housing complex.
One of the victims is expected to be okay, but the other is in critical condition.
No arrests at this time, but Petersburg Police ask for anyone with information to contact them. A small Honda or Toyota was seen leaving the area after the incident.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
A 17-year-old girl was killed on Sunday in a car accident that also injured a 13-year-old passenger, according to Virginia State Police.
The 17-year-old driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The 13-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police say both people were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened at 1:06 p.m. on Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing, according to a release from state police.
Hanover County middle schools will be partnering with the Chickahominy Health District to host Pfizer vaccine clinics for students.
The following vaccine clinics are scheduled for today:
- Bell Creek Middle School from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Oak Knoll Middle School from 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Those who wish to participate can complete a survey if you would like your student to receive the vaccine. A fact sheet on the Pfizer vaccine can be located on the FDA’s website.
Mayor Stoney will formally present the One Casino and Resort proposal to the city council.
The project would bring massive development to Walmsley Boulevard in south Richmond.
On May 25, the city will pitch the proposal to the public.
Voters in Richmond will have the final say in November.
Virginia State University celebrated 700 graduates in its first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019.
The ceremony, which took place on May 23, recognized students from the classes of spring 2020, summer 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021.
Attorney and politics/culture commentator, Angela Rye, was the featured keynote speaker.
Seven honorary doctoral degrees were given to deserving individuals including social justice attorney, Benjamin Crump.
Kraft Mac & Cheese and Warner Bros. Pictures is making movie night even better with merch honoring “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
Kraft’s new noodle shapes feature basketballs and bunnies, and the box is decorated with Looney Tunes characters and basketball star LeBron James.
Boxes will be available at grocery stores nationwide starting June 1.
You can win a pair of onesie pajamas — covered in noodle shapes and Looney Tunes characters — by entering at this link. The contest runs May 20-25.
Life is from the inside out. When you shift on the inside, life shifts on the outside - Kamal Ravikant
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.