Monday Forecast: A brief afternoon cooldown, plus a chance of rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms could finally bring some much-needed rain later today. We don’t all get rain but could be some downpours. After low 80s, temperatures dip into the 70s this afternoon!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible along and west of I-95. After climbing into the low 80s, we’ll be much cooler in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 80s. Cooldown happens sooner eastern VA. (Rain Chance: 40%, higher WEST of town.)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny morning, with increasing afternoon clouds. Rain likely evening and night. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
