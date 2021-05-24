Mayor Stoney writes New York Times op-ed apologizing for incident during protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a New York Times op-ed, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is apologizing for the events that unfolded during protests in the city last year following the death of George Floyd.
In the op-ed, titled “I Needed to Lead My City. But I Needed to Apologize First,” Stoney referenced protests around the Lee Circle last June when police released tear gas into what had been a peaceful demonstration.
Stoney called it a “violation of the social contract and a breach of trust by those assigned to protect us.”
“The only thing I could think to do, with the protesters on the steps of City Hall, was march with them, if they’d have me. So that’s what we did. A diverse mix of citizens made our way from Capitol Square to the Lee Monument in a spirit of unity, peace, and shared grief,” Stoney wrote in the NYT op-ed.
He also discussed the removal of Confederate statues in the city and says he now has a responsibility to build new monuments celebrating diversity, inclusivity and equity.
“My election in 2016 as the youngest mayor in the history of the city marked a generational shift in leadership. I had run on a platform committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming city where your God-given talents could thrive. But I was also aware that Richmond was still grappling with its long and shameful history with race,” Stoney said in the NYT op-ed.
To read the full New York Times op-ed, click here.
