Mayor Stoney to present One Casino + Resort to city council

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Stoney will formally present the One Casino and Resort proposal to the city council.
Last week, an advisory panel announced ONE Casino + Resort could bring the massive development to south Richmond.
The project would bring massive development to Walmsley Boulevard in south Richmond.
On May 25, the city will pitch the proposal to the public.
Voters in Richmond will have the final say in November.
