Man arrested in connection to multiple larcenies at grocery stores

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a man in connection to multiple larcenies at grocery stores.
Police said they started investigating thefts involving cash and credit cards that were reported by elderly citizens that happened while they shopped starting in March of this year.
“The suspect targeted senior victims when their purses were left unattended in their shopping cart,” a release said.
On May 21, police arrested Darnell Mills, 54, for three larcenies and credit card fraud.
Mills is being held in jail without bond.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
