‘A lot of promise’: Vertical farming takes root in Virginia.

Say the lettuces are all buttercrunch, and they dot the field like crisp rosettes. Each has been seeded by a farmer, kept free of pests, watered for weeks, and finally cut at the base before being rinsed and packed for transport. Each is destined for a different meal: a lazy evening salad on the porch, and an artfully arranged plate at a restaurant two-top, the vegetarian alternative at grandma’s 80th.