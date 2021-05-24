Henrico police search for armed robbery suspect

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Officers were called on May 20 around 10:30 p.m. to a convenience store in the 8700 block of Shrader Road.
Police said a man went into the store, showed a handgun and demanded money.
The clerk complied and gave the suspect cash from the register.
The suspect then left the store on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Paul at (804) 501-4894 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.