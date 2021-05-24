Five prep steps to get ready for hurricane season in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The 2021 hurricane season officially begins next week on June 1, but the best time to prepare for tropical storms and hurricanes is right now.
It all starts with knowing your risk. At the coast near the Chesapeake Bay the biggest risk is for storm surge flooding that could inundate low lying areas.
The Know Your Zone Virginia website has a map of evacuation zones for coastal areas. Eastern portions of the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and almost all of southeastern Virginia from Hampton Roads to Norfolk and Virginia Beach are included in evacuation zones.
Inland areas including metro Richmond are also at risk of tropical impacts ranging from strong winds, flooding rainfall, and isolated tornadoes (if Richmond is on the right hand side of a storm).
Get your emergency kit ready. You probably have many of the items you need around your home, but an emergency kit should include bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, and any medication you may need.
You want to make sure to do an insurance checkup, because you may need flood insurance in addition to homeowners insurance.
Complete a written plan with important contacts (doctors, veterinarians, etc.) and documents for quick access. Share your plan with family and trusted friends.
