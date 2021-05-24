Drugs continued to flow into Virginia prisons amid pandemic, raising concerns about corrupt staff

For years, prison officials in Virginia have focused on visitors as they sought to crack down on the flow of drugs and contraband to incarcerated people.
They strip-searched children, banned menstruating women from wearing tampons and limited the number of people prisoners could put on their visitor’s list.
So when the coronavirus pandemic hit, halting all in-person visitation for more than a year, did drugs suddenly become scarce behind bars?
Not really, according to data tracked by the Virginia Department of Corrections. The records show the rate of positive drug tests ticked up while the number of drug seizures and overdoses dipped only slightly.
The results of what was effectively an unplanned experiment come as no surprise to prisoners, advocates and employees in the facilities, who say it’s common knowledge within the system that corrupt staffers are largely to blame for the problem.
“The reality is and always has been that the overwhelming majority of contraband that enters prisons comes through staff,” said Shawn Weneta, who served 13 years in Virginia prisons before he was conditionally pardoned last year. “It was just a known fact, part of the everyday thing — like speeding on the highway.”
Three current and former Department of Corrections employees agreed with Weneta’s assessment, pointing to low pay, low morale and lax security screening of staff that makes bringing contraband into facilities both tempting and easy.
“Think about it, basically they send you through a metal detector — a lot of places you don’t have to take off your shoes; it’s just a pat-down. People just tape it somewhere,” said a corrections sergeant, who spoke on the condition that he not be named because he feared retaliation by administrators.
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Lisa Kinney did not respond directly to questions about whether administrators share the view that staff members are largely to blame for contraband entering facilities, saying only that the department takes immediate action if an employee is caught or suspected of bringing in drugs.
