Drive-by homecoming held for Louisa pastor after four-month battle with COVID-19

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - A drive-by homecoming was held for a pastor in Louisa County after he had a four-month battle with COVID-19.
Pastor Robert Christmas of First Bible Way Church has been a preacher for over 40 years.
During those 40 years, Christmas has worked in jail ministries, hospital ministries, and health care ministries.
Pastor Christmas was first taken to UVA Hospital where he was put on a ventilator in January and then taken off the ventilator in March.
After being in the ICU, intubation and rehab, Christmas returned home on May 23 and was welcomed by members of the community.
Pastor Christmas is described as ‘an anointed preacher and teacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ’.
