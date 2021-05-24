Dept. of Wildlife Resources offers boating tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is preparing for Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest times of the year for boaters.
For National Safe Boating Week, the department is offering tips for people about how to prepare for their time out on the water.
Before you head out on your boating trip, Ivan Kopelove, training academy sergeant with Virginia Conservation Police, says people should gas up their boats and pack a flotation device, fire extinguisher and a life jacket.
“For every person on your boat, they do need to have a life jacket,” Kopelove said. “For each person on there that fits them and is in good condition, not ripped or torn.”
Before you leave, Kopelove says you should map out your route.
“Do some research on the waterways so you’re following the navigational waterway markers,” he said. “You’ll know where there is low water where the channel is so you’re not running the ground.”
He also says people should check on the water conditions, including the temperature.
“If there is a heavy rainfall event, it usually takes a few days and the river will come up afterwards,” Kopelove said.
As you jet off on the river, you’ll need to follow the navigational markers while watching out for debris that could look deceiving.
“You can see a little stick sticking up, but it could be a huge tree underneath,” Kopelove said.
This weekend, Kopelove says boat patrols will be out on the water to perform compliance checks and follow up on reports of reckless boating to make sure everyone enjoys their experience out on the water.
For more boating safety tips from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.