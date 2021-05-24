Charleston church shooter to appeal sentencing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man on death row for killing nine members of a Black South Carolina church is appealing his conviction and sentencing in Richmond on Tuesday.
Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof will go before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
In 2017, Roof became the first person in the country to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.
Roof opened fire during a bible study session at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.