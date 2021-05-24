Charleston church shooter to appeal sentencing in Richmond

Charleston church shooter to appeal sentencing in Richmond
White supremacist Dylann Roof on Tuesday appealed his convictions and death sentence in the killing of nine black church members in South Carolina. (Source: Charleston County Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 24, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man on death row for killing nine members of a Black South Carolina church is appealing his conviction and sentencing in Richmond on Tuesday.

Oral arguments in the case of Dylann Roof will go before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2017, Roof became the first person in the country to be sentenced to death for a federal hate crime.

Roof opened fire during a bible study session at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.