An inside look into the new JR Tucker High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been two long years, but school officials had their chance to tour the inside of the new JR Tucker High School. Construction of the school is still on-going, but the project manager said they will be welcoming the next school class into the building come this fall.
“We are just finishing up some of our construction, and then in July we plan to move all the furniture in,” said Nicole Olivencia, Project Manager. “Everything will be ready by the time September comes.”
The new school boasts state of the art technology including a wall-to-wall learning board, a gym where the entire student body can fit, and an outdoor amphitheater for classes. Altogether, the new building costs well over $100 million dollars.
“We wanted this building to be a place where all students can thrive, no matter what their style of learning is,” said Art Raymond, Principal of JR Tucker High School. “We don’t know what jobs they will be looking for in the future in terms of skill sets so we want to make sure for the next several years - we are able to provide those learning opportunities.”
The new school lies on top of what used to be the old football field. After construction is complete, demolition will begin on the old school building where some parts have already been torn down.
“It’s been a long process for us for us to get through this but as it gets closer - all those things that you had, all the hard work, just falls away when you look at the building and think about the opportunities that will come in the future,” said Raymond.
School leaders said they have saved certain memories of the old school which will be displayed in the new building to keep their legacy alive. This includes old photos, trophies, and statues once located in the old building.
JR Tucker High School will accept its first group of students into the new school building by September 2021.
