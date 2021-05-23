Two juveniles shot in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting on Saturday night that wounded a young boy and girl.
Investigators confirm they responded to Pecan Acres and discovered a boy and a girl with gunshot wounds on Pecan Street. Both children were between the ages of 3 and 6 years old.
One of the victims is expected to be okay, but the other is in critical condition.
No arrests at this time, but Petersburg Police ask for anyone with information to contact them.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.