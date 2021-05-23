Two Chesterfield churches hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE — A health care professional applies a bandage on the arm of a patient who had just received the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: Marissa Voss)
By Hannah Eason | May 23, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 9:03 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can attend two events hosted by nearby churches next week.

Tuesday, May 25: Chester United Methodist Church at 12132 Percival Street in Chester. The event will run from 3-6 p.m.

  • If you need transportation, contact the church at 804-748-6006
  • Register at this link.

Wednesday, May 26: St. Augustine Church at 4400 Beulah Road in North Chesterfield. The event will run from 4-7 p.m.

There are 300 slots available at each event. Walk-ups are also welcome, but vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

