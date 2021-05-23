Two Chesterfield churches hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents in need of a COVID-19 vaccine can attend two events hosted by nearby churches next week.
Tuesday, May 25: Chester United Methodist Church at 12132 Percival Street in Chester. The event will run from 3-6 p.m.
- If you need transportation, contact the church at 804-748-6006
- Register at this link.
Wednesday, May 26: St. Augustine Church at 4400 Beulah Road in North Chesterfield. The event will run from 4-7 p.m.
- Register at this link.
There are 300 slots available at each event. Walk-ups are also welcome, but vaccines are given on a first-come, first-served basis.
