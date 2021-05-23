Teen driver killed after striking tree, 13-year-old passenger critically injured

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old girl was killed on Sunday in a car accident that also injured a 13-year-old passenger, according to Virginia State Police.
Investigators say a Toyota sedan was traveling east on Route 60 in Powhatan when it ran off of the road, corrected and re-entered the roadway, and ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then overturned and hit a tree near Stavemill Road.
The 17-year-old driver, who has not been identified, died at the scene. The 13-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police say both people were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened at 1:06 p.m. on Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing, according to a release from state police.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.