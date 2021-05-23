Richmond-area McDonald’s to offer on-the-spot interviews during hiring event

By Hannah Eason | May 23, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 2:44 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - McDonald’s in the Richmond area are hosting on Tuesday a drive-up hiring event with on-the-spot interviews.

Candidates can drive up to several McDonald’s locations — listed here — and sign up for an interview on the spot.

The event is slated for May 25 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with no prior scheduling required. It will feature balloons, face painting, bounce houses and other fun activities.

Job seekers can also text “apply” to 36453 or visit this website to start an application.

