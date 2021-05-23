Police investigating random gunfire, cars shot in Westover Hills area

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating reports of random gunfire in the Westover Hills area.
Officers responded to the 5700 block of Westover Village Drive, near the Aden Park Townhomes and German School Road, on Sunday afternoon.
Police say bullets holes were found in vehicles, but no one was injured.
At this time, no arrests have been made, but people have been detained for questioning.
This is a developing story.
