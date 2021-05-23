How to win ‘space jammies’ and mac & cheese honoring ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kraft Mac & Cheese and Warner Bros. Pictures is making movie night even better with merch honoring “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
Kraft’s new noodle shapes feature basketballs and bunnies, and the box is decorated with Looney Tunes characters and basketball star LeBron James.
Boxes will be available at grocery stores nationwide starting June 1.
You can win a pair of onesie pajamas — covered in noodle shapes and Looney Tunes characters — by entering at this link. The contest runs May 20-25.
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” hits theaters on July 16 and will be available on HBO Max 31 days later.
The animated and live-action film follows James and his young son, Dom, as they are trapped in a digital space by a rogue A.I. Alongside the Looney Tunes, LeBron and his son must beat the A.I.’s digitized champions on the basketball court, and find a bond along the way.
