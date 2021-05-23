Forecast: One more hot day before a Monday cool down

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot day before a decent shot at rain/potential thunderstorms on Monday.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible in western parts of the viewing area. A few storms may be strong to severe. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms possible. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. An isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
