Chesterfield police searching for man last seen leaving work
Chesterfield police are searching for 37-year-old Daniel Goodman, who was last seen May 21. (Source: Chesterfield County Police)
By Hannah Eason | May 23, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 5:31 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man last seen leaving work on Friday.

Police say Daniel Goodman, a 37-year-old white man, was seen leaving Meadowbrook High School on May 21. He is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with blonde hair.

Goodman was last seen driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with Virginia tags XME-9250.

Anyone with information on Goodman’s whereabouts are asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story.

