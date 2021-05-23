Chesterfield police searching for man last seen leaving work

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man last seen leaving work on Friday.
Police say Daniel Goodman, a 37-year-old white man, was seen leaving Meadowbrook High School on May 21. He is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds with blonde hair.
Goodman was last seen driving a 2010 silver Ford Fusion with Virginia tags XME-9250.
Anyone with information on Goodman’s whereabouts are asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
This is a developing story.
