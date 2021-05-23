Black Pride RVA to host weekend-long celebration in July

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Organization Black Pride RVA is looking for volunteers, vendors and local businesses to participate in its upcoming “Day of Purpose” celebration.
The event is slated for July 16-18 and includes the Community Root Awards at Diversity Richmond. On July 17, the organization will showcase local retailers, health and wellness specialists and food trucks.
“The Black Pride Marketplace is designed to spread awareness, uplift and provide a supportive avenue for black entrepreneurs to showcase their business,” stated the Black Pride RVA website.
Those interesting in attending as a vendor or volunteer can email blackpriderva@gmail.com or visit their website.
