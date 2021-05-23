‘Black history meets homecoming’: Blackstone to host Juneteenth celebration

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - The Town of Blackstone is finalizing plans for a Juneteenth celebration that will feature local vendors and businesses.
The event aims to enlighten and educate residents about Juneteenth, an annual holiday honoring the end of slavery in the US.
This year’s theme is “Those who know must teach. Plant a seed.” A release from the town states there is something in store for each member of the family.
Chastiddy Bryant with the Town of Blackstone described the event as “Black history meets homecoming.” There will be more than 40 vendors and local businesses displayed at the event.
The celebration will not take place on June 19, the official holiday, to allow people to attend other gatherings. Blackstone’s event will be June 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
