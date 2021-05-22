In Virginia, Trump’s election lies look like a GOP liability

GOP gubenatorial hopeful Glenn Youngkin talks with people attending a weekly breakfast for Republicans at Golden Corral in Virginia Beach. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press | May 22, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 10:11 AM

LANEXA, Va. (AP) — The national Republican Party has increasingly embraced former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

Its leaders have made baseless claims that the presidential election was stolen a litmus test for political survival within its own ranks. But the party’s nominee in the Virginia governor’s race, Glenn Youngkin, is trying to pivot away from that.

Advisers close to Youngkin want to make the election coming up in November about anything but the former president in a state that solidly backed Democratic Joe Biden.

Still, distancing himself from Trump may mean alienating the former president’s base — which Youngkin will also need to stay competitive.

