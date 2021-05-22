Sigma Foods Inc. to host Chesterfield job fair

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A food services company in Chesterfield is hosting two job fairs this week.
Sigma Foods Inc. is hiring general production workers for second shift. The position pays $14.25 per hour with weekly pay.
The shift is scheduled for 3 p.m. until midnight or until finished. The position may include working Saturdays and potential overtime.
The job fair will feature on-the-spot interviews, and applicants can apply ahead of time on indeed.com.
The fair will be held at the facility, 1800 Ruffin Mill Road in South Chesterfield, on Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26. Both events run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
