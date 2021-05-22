One person killed in shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one person.
They say officers responded to University Boulevard near Canal Street around 1a.m. Saturday to find a victim that had ben shot.
The person later died from their injuries.
No suspect information is available, and Petersburg Police are asking anyone with information about this shooting to call them at 804-732-4222 or the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, or at P3tips.com.
