Meet our first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season: Ana

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The formation of Ana marks the 7th consecutive start to the hurricane season.
Coincidentally, this seven year stretch of early starts also began with a Tropical Storm Ana. That Ana formed on May 8th, 2015, almost a month before the official season started.
At the moment, Subtropical Storm Ana is moving slowly out in the Atlantic and continues to be quite a weak system.
The National Hurricane Center’s track shows Ana taking a NE turn and eventually dying out as is moves into a more hostile environment (not conducive for tropical development).
At the moment, the NHC is also keeping an eye on a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. Though it will likely remain weak enough to stay un-named, it brings a heavy rain threat to the TX/LA coast. Both of these states are still seeing ongoing river flooding due to torrential rainfall only a few days ago.
As this system will likely bring more rain, the threat of flash flooding could return again.
