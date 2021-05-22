Meet our first named storm of the 2021 hurricane season: Ana

Ana formed early this morning in the Atlantic.

By Sophia Armata | May 22, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 7:25 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The formation of Ana marks the 7th consecutive start to the hurricane season.

Coincidentally, this seven year stretch of early starts also began with a Tropical Storm Ana. That Ana formed on May 8th, 2015, almost a month before the official season started.

At the moment, Subtropical Storm Ana is moving slowly out in the Atlantic and continues to be quite a weak system.

Ana is making a slow turn to the west. (Source: NHC)

The National Hurricane Center’s track shows Ana taking a NE turn and eventually dying out as is moves into a more hostile environment (not conducive for tropical development).

Ana will sustain subtropical storm strength before she moves into a less conducive environment and fizzles out. (Source: NHC)

At the moment, the NHC is also keeping an eye on a low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico. Though it will likely remain weak enough to stay un-named, it brings a heavy rain threat to the TX/LA coast. Both of these states are still seeing ongoing river flooding due to torrential rainfall only a few days ago.

As this system will likely bring more rain, the threat of flash flooding could return again.

Heavy rain threats the TX/LA coast once again. (Source: NHC)

