Man dies after Richmond motorcycle accident

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has died of his injuries after a motorcycle accident on Sunday.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of Richmond Highway, near Big Apple Supermarket. Investigators said the motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck around 1:07 p.m.
Police said in a release the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
The pick-up driver was reportedly uninjured. Police have not released the cause of the crash.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-646-3135 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story.
