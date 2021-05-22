Man dies after Richmond motorcycle accident

May 22, 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has died of his injuries after a motorcycle accident on Sunday.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in the 2800 block of Richmond Highway, near Big Apple Supermarket. Investigators said the motorcycle collided with a pick-up truck around 1:07 p.m.

Police said in a release the motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The pick-up driver was reportedly uninjured. Police have not released the cause of the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 804-646-3135 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story.

