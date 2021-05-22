Leaving home: West Virginia population drop is largest in US

Haley Miller poses for a photo in St. Petersburg, Fla., Saturday, May 15, 2021. According to newly released data from the U.S. Census Bureau, West Virginia lost a higher percentage of its residents than any other state in the nation. After Miller's company told employees in 2017 to start working remotely, the customer service representative decided to break from her lifelong home of West Virginia. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius) (Source: Steve Nesius)