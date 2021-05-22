Hanover to host virtual Memorial Day ceremony

(Source: Steve Ohnesorge)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 22, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 1:07 PM

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover residents are invited to watch a virtual ceremony honoring veterans for Memorial Day.

The introduction will feature George Navas, Hanover Veteran’s committee chairman, and Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial.

There will be a moment of remembrance in honor of John J. Monaghan Jr., a Hanover native who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War. His family was invited to participate in the ceremony.

The pre-recorded ceremony will be released on Monday, May 31 at 8 a.m. You can watch it on Facebook or YouTube.

In honor of Memorial Day, the Hanover County Parks & Recreation department is offering a discount for memorial brick pavers purchased online from May 31to June 6.

