Hanover to host virtual Memorial Day ceremony

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover residents are invited to watch a virtual ceremony honoring veterans for Memorial Day.
The introduction will feature George Navas, Hanover Veteran’s committee chairman, and Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial.
There will be a moment of remembrance in honor of John J. Monaghan Jr., a Hanover native who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War. His family was invited to participate in the ceremony.
In honor of Memorial Day, the Hanover County Parks & Recreation department is offering a discount for memorial brick pavers purchased online from May 31to June 6.
