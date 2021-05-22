Forecast: Hot and dry weekend!

Humidity climbs slightly.

By Sophia Armata | May 22, 2021 at 5:28 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 6:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures stay well above average for the next week!

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny turning partly cloudy in the evening. Highs near 90.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with a few showers and storms possible. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

