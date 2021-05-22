Chesterfield to honor vets during Memorial Day ceremony

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield’s historical society is hosting a free Memorial Day ceremony to honor veterans in the community.
The event is slated for Monday, May 31 at 2 p.m. at the historic Chesterfield courthouse, 10011 Iron Bridge Road.
There will be a tribute honoring Sgt. Joseph Albert Owens and a plaque will be placed on the Chesterfield County Veterans Memorial Wall.
Owens was killed in the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut, Lebanon in 1983. He is buried at Salem Baptist Church in North Chesterfield.
For more information about the event, visit this website.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.