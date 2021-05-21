74-year-old convicted rapist dies in prison, official cause of death unknown

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Riverside Regional Jail said a 74-year-old man convicted of rape has died in prison.
Around 7:21 on May 21, staff found Stephen Holt unresponsive in his cell. The staff then started CPR.
Prince George EMS responded and continued CPR before pronouncing him dead around 7:38 a.m.
Riverside has started an internal investigation into the matter. The official cause of death is unknown at this time.
According to a release from Riverside Regional Jail, Holt was most recently in jail on a probation violation. The violations stem from 2010 convictions of rape, forcible sodomy and object sexual penetration of a minor, according to the Virginia State Police website.
Riverside said when he went into Chesterfield County Jail in Jan. 2021, he reported illnesses to medical staff. According to documents from Chesterfield County Jail, he was not medically evaluated before being transferred to Riverside.
When Holt arrived at Riverside, he was evaluated and diagnosed with several medical conditions, for which he was given medications.
During his time at Riverside, he was also taken to the hospital twice in relation to his medical conditions.
The Medical Examiner will determine his official cause of death.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.