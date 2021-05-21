Virginia: Searching for rain!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -While some have been enjoying low humidity and sunshine this month across our area, we are in need of some rain!
And unfortunately there isn’t any significant rain makers heading our way in the near future.
We are currently tied for the #2 spot for the driest May on record:
We have only secured 0.6″ of rain so far this month in the rain bucket.
Since January 1st we have had 14.53″ of precipitation and the normal to this date is 15.68″. That has in a deficit of -1.15″.
This month is a stark difference compared to several Mays not that long ago where we have set records for the wettest month!
2016, 2017 and 2018 all made the the top 10 wettest May’s on record!
The Drought Monitor comes out with a new report every Thursday. Here’s a look at the latest:
All areas shaded in yellow are considered Abnormally Dry, which includes eastern and southern Virginia as well as areas to our west.
Looking out our chance for rain over the next 7 days..
Doesn’t look impressive. Best chance for a few light showers will be Monday and the middle of next week.
Our lawns are getting dry and our farmers could use the rain badly! We will keep watching this closely and update you on our next big weather maker that hopefully brings us some rain soon!
