Study ranks Virginia as ‘Grossest State in America’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia was ranked the ‘Grossest State in America’, in a study released by career site Zippia.
The ranking was based on things like dirty air, trash and the spread of illnesses such as the flu. Some cultural factors were also included in the study based on Google Searches for Mayo recipes and Crocs.
South and North Carolina rounded out the top three.
The top 10 grossest states include:
- Virginia
- South Carolina
- North Carolina
- Pennsylvania
- Texas
- New Jersey
- Connecticut
- Georgia
- Delaware
- New York
For a full list of all 50 states, click here.
