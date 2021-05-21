VCU Health study looks at long-term loss of smell, taste from COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Millions of people who contracted COVID-19 during the pandemic lost their sense of taste and smell, and even though they’ve recovered, for many, those senses never returned. While that may not sound like a big deal to some, it can lead to some major issues like loss of appetite, depression and even pose a physical danger.
That’s why Dr. Evan Reiter, the medical director of the Smell and Taste Disorders Center at VCU Health, says he and his team surveyed more than 320 people in an ongoing study of loss of smell and taste.
Reiter says two-thirds of those surveyed say their sense of smell was restored shortly after COVID-19. But researchers say, according to their study, it could be months before others fully regain those senses.
“It certainly adds to the burden of the disease,” Reiter said. “It can take up to a year or even more to restore, so if your sense of smell loss is just two or three months ago, there’s still is a fair amount of time to improve things.”
So far, 56% of those surveyed who lost their sense of smell and taste reported decreased enjoyment of life, with much of it stemming from less enjoyment of food. Eighty-seven percent of respondents indicating it was an issue. An inability to smell smoke was the most common safety risk, reported by 45% of those surveyed.
Reiter says it is critical for those still suffering from lingering side effects to taking proper precautions.
“There are safety issues associated with loss of sense of smell; making sure your smoke detectors are checked, the batteries are working,” Reiter said. “In terms of food or perishable food items, make sure they are checked and you know how dated they are so you aren’t ingesting rotten food.”
In a separate study, 43% of participants reported feeling depressed due to long-term loss of smell or taste.
Reiter says there’s no miracle treatment to restore those senses, but he hopes as people continue to document their lasting effects of coronavirus, more can be done to help regain what’s been lost.
“With the loss of sense of smell, the hope is that it is something where the majority will recover, but that it can take time,” Reiter said.
