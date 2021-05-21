Trial set for woman accused of abducting baby

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman set to go on trial in July on charges of abducting a baby from Newport News.
A judge also ordered Tykirah Reid to serve 20 days behind bars for obstruction of justice and petit larceny.
Back in February, the 20-year-old confessed to creating a fake Facebook profile to get a babysitting job with the baby’s family.
The 3-month-old’s abduction prompted an Amber Alert.
The baby was later found safe at Reid’s Chesterfield apartment.
The trial is set for July 16.
