Trial set for woman accused of abducting baby
Tykirah Reid, suspect arrested for abduction of 3-month-old at center of AMBER Alert (Source: Chesterfield Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | May 21, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 7:11 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield woman set to go on trial in July on charges of abducting a baby from Newport News.

A judge also ordered Tykirah Reid to serve 20 days behind bars for obstruction of justice and petit larceny.

Back in February, the 20-year-old confessed to creating a fake Facebook profile to get a babysitting job with the baby’s family.

The 3-month-old’s abduction prompted an Amber Alert.

The baby was later found safe at Reid’s Chesterfield apartment.

The trial is set for July 16.

