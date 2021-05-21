Specialty drugs are sparking the latest battle between Virginia hospitals and health insurers

Some of Virginia’s largest health insurers are taking more control over the supply chain for specialty — and often expensive — drugs used to treat cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis.
Hospitals aren’t happy about it.
The practice, known as “white bagging,” isn’t new. But Virginia is the latest state where hospitals say they’re seeing a major expansion. United Healthcare, the state’s third-largest insurer, currently has 77 drugs subject to white bagging requirements. The company will add 12 cancer drugs starting June 18, according to spokeswoman Trasee Carr.
Anthem, which commands more than 40 percent of Virginia’s market share, also announced that multiple additional drugs would be subject to the requirements beginning July 1, said Julian Walker, the vice president of communications for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Anthem would not comment directly for this story, instead referring back to a May 18 letter in support of the practice from the Virginia Association of Health Plans, which lobbies for the industry.
White bagging refers to a new acquisition model for specialty drugs, prescribed to patients with serious health conditions requiring more complex treatment. Normally, hospitals and doctors source drugs from their own vendors, keep their supply onsite, and bill the medical side of insurance for reimbursement, said Dr. Madelaine Feldman, a practicing rheumatologist and expert on pharmaceutical supply channels who’s given presentations to General Assembly members on drug pricing.
But over the last several years, a growing number of insurance companies are handling the sourcing themselves — requiring providers to purchase drugs through designated specialty pharmacies. Those medications are then shipped back to the facility to administer.
“They’re saying, ‘Let’s not pay the provider to buy and bill,’” Feldman said. That’s because hospitals, especially, are often able to source their own drugs at deeply subsidized prices and provide them to patients at a markup. That markup is then passed on to the insurance company when it’s billed for reimbursement.
At the same time, it’s become more and more common for large insurers to own specialty pharmacies and the companies that negotiate the cost of prescription drugs. That consolidation ensures profits and rebates from buying pharmaceuticals flow back to the insurers.
White bagging allows them to bypass providers completely, providing drugs at prices they have more control over while pocketing the savings. Hospitals say the process presents significant patient safety concerns — forcing doctors to administer drugs with no oversight over the supply chain. Insurers, on the other hand, argue it’s a way to lower costs for patients.
“The practice saves consumers and payers — meaning employers — significant amounts of money,” said Doug Gray, executive director of the Virginia Association of Health Plans. “The reason that the hospitals are complaining is that they mark up the drugs and keep the difference.”
How white bagging will affect patients is a core component of the debate in Virginia. The state Board of Pharmacy is currently in the process of finalizing new regulations that would add some guardrails to the practice — mostly by mandating that drugs are handled correctly and there’s clear communication between the specialty pharmacy and receiving facility.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.
