Richmonders weigh whether they will keep or ditch their masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many are making plans for the weekend, and for quite a few, that includes taking off their masks. With restrictions being lifted all across the country, more people are beginning to gather in groups and businesses are welcoming that. But just because you may have the option to ditch the mask, that doesn’t mean everyone plans to.
To mask up or mask off. That is the question.
“I probably won’t wear a mask,” Savanna Whitley said.
“Personally, I’m still going to wear my mask,” Amina Coleman-Davis said.
Different strokes for different folks, and as long as you’ve been fully vaccinated, the CDC says you have that option.
“Hopefully that’s an incentive for people to say ‘OK, now that the data is so good and there are newfound freedoms with being fully vaccinated,’ the hope is it will drive many, many people to go and get vaccinated,” Dr. Dannay Avula said.
Virginia’s vaccine coordinator says he fully supports the CDC’s recommendation to ditch the mask as long as you’ve gotten a Johnson and Johnson shot or two Moderna or Pfizer shots.
Businesses are beginning to increase how many people they let inside their establishments. In just a matter of days, there’s expected to be no more limitations on social distancing or mask requirements in Virginia.
Whitley is glad to see the masks go. She points to declining COVID cases.
“It’s gone down a lot just because everybody has their vaccines or most people have their vaccines, so the risk isn’t as high,” she said.
This change in guidance does not apply to those who haven’t received that shot in the arm.
“If you’re not vaccinated and you’re not wearing a mask, then you’re not only putting yourself at risk but you’re going to put your community at risk…you really do need to wear a mask to protect yourself and to protect others,” Avula added.
“I’d rather keep myself safe and others safe by any little thing I can do,” Coleman-Davis said.
“We don’t take any chances,” Bernadette Atkinson said.
There’s a lot of talk now about if and when Americans will need booster shots to keep their bodies’ response to COVID strong. Dr. Avula says we just don’t know when that time will come. He predicts it may not be until next year but officials continue to study that.
