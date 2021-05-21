Richmond woman dies in I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on I-95 south.
At 8:17 p.m. on May 20, Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-95 south at the ramp to Maury Street.
According to the investigation, a 2007 Honda Accord ran off the road to the left striking the jersey wall.
Michelle L. Murphy, 52, of Richmond, was the driver and only person in the Accord. Murphy was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
