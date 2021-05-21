Remodeling Trends for 2021

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Creating or re-doing a home office is a big item on many people’s remodeling lists this year. People want a quiet space-- where you can shut a door to work. They’re even turning rarely used closets into offices.
Another one people are working on-- more outdoor living space. They are turning a backyard into an oasis. Installing lights and flowers and trees and even ovens and appliances. They’re also adding comfortable seating and fire pits.
And painting is also pretty popular right now with homeowners going for bold colors in rooms.
Benjamin Moore’s color of the year is Aegean Teal a bright blue green.
Sherman Williams color of the year is Urbane Bronze.
