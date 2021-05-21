Police search for Richmond convenience store robbery suspect

By NBC12 Newsroom | May 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 6:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for the man suspected of robbing a convenience store along Forest Hill Avenue on Thursday.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police said a man went into the store, grabbed items and showed a firearm at the counter. He then demanded cash from the employee and left the store.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was wearing a red hoodie with the word “Hogwarts” on the front, black shorts, a blue medical mask and blue gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

