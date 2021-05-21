Police: Driver charged after tractor-trailer crashes in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a driver has been charged after his truck crashes in Dinwiddie.
On May 21 at 9:39 a.m., state police responded to a crash on Route 460 (Cox Road).
According to the investigation, a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer was heading east on Route 460 when it ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then overturned as it re-entered the roadway.
The crash caused all westbound lanes to close. Detours were put in place for drivers.
Timothy Tucker, 40, of Clover Va., was the driver and only occupant.
Tucker was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Tucker was charged with failure to maintain a lane, police say.
The investigation is ongoing.
