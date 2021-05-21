Police: 2 arrested after victim assaulted, robbed

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they arrested two people suspected of assaulting and robbing a victim.
Police were called on May 20 to the 9000 block of Thacker Lane for the report of a robbery and assault.
Investigators met with the victim who was being treated at the hospital.
The victim told police he was assaulted by three people, and that items were taken from his pockets during the assault.
Police said the victim was able to identify two of the three suspects, leading to officers getting warrants for Kiondray Saddler and Hasaan Oliver.
On May 20, detectives stopped a vehicle near where the assault happened and Saddler and Oliver were taken into custody.
The two were taken to Henrico Jail West and are being held without bond.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
