One person seriously hurt by gunfire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are working to find out who opened fire on the city’s southside, seriously hurting one person.
Officers went to the 2100 block of Powell Road around 11 p.m. Thursday to check out reports of random gunfire. Then a short time later, a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was treated for life-threatening injuries.
If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.