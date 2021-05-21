News to Know for May 21: Democratic debate for governor; Regal cinemas reopening; Casino selection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door!
Beautiful Friday weather with lots of dry heat in the week ahead.
Mostly sunny. Low Humidity. Best weather day of the week!
Highs in the mid 80s, cooler again along the Bay.
The 11-day war left more than 200 dead — the vast majority Palestinians — and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Thousands took to the streets of Gaza as the cease-fire took hold at 2 a.m.
Young men waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, passed out sweets, honked horns and set off fireworks.
Spontaneous celebrations also broke out in east Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank.
Five candidates took the stage Thursday, May 20, with one common goal: winning over voters before they head to the polls on June 8.
The candidates discussed where they stand on vaccines coming out of a pandemic, as well as other issues such as health insurance and educational opportunities.
Ahead of next month’s primary, McAuliffe, the favorite in the race took a slightly different approach this time around.
Four Regal theatres are set to reopen in the metro Richmond area on May 14.
The theatres will also have limited capacity limits. Starting on May 15, the venues will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people.
Regal says Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline new movies, including Wrath of Man and Those Who Wish Me Dead.
Other titles will also be included.
Kings Dominion will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 22.
In accordance with CDC and state guidelines, the park has updated its COVID-19 protocols.
All guests who are 5 and older and not fully vaccinated will be required to wear a facemask outdoors when they are unable to social distance except on water attractions, while in Soak City Waterpark, or in RelaxZones, and while indoors unless actively eating or drinking.
For those who are fully vaccinated, face coverings are not required. More details on COVID-19 protocols can be found, here.
Governor Ralph Northam took to Twitter Thursday evening to announce that next week, the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management will deploy several mobile vaccination units.
These health organizations will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities across the state.
Richmond Public Schools will be hosting a special vaccination event at George Wythe High School for students ages 12 and older.
The vaccine clinic will be held on May 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
RPS nurses will be staffed to administer the vaccines.
A parent or guardian must sign a consent form for a child aged 12-15 to receive the vaccine.
The demand for school bus drivers is growing in Richmond as school leaders prepare for the start of the school year on Sept. 8.
The school district says they have 25 vacant positions to fill. This summer, they anticipate this number to grow to 40.
The district will also hold a job fair at Arthur Ashe Center on Saturday.
The bus driver job fair at Arthur Ashe Center will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, click here.
Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) announcing the creation of “Henrico Virtual Academy” set to open in Fall 2021.
Students would learn in both synchronous and asynchronous methods, like the way virtual learning is done currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, they would be required to have their cameras on and interacting during the lesson.
The application window to enroll in the virtual academy will close on May 21.
Henrico County announced they will be ending the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The county says they are ending the program because the state is now available to help residents who may need help with rent due to the pandemic.
The last day to apply for Henrico’s Rental Assistance program is May 21. After May 21, residents needing help should contact the Virginia Rent Relief Program.
To apply for the Virginia Rent Relief Program, click here.
The city of Richmond is now betting on a single casino project to move forward. Thursday, an advisory panel announced ONE Casino + Resort could bring the massive development to south Richmond.
Urban One, Inc. is behind the $517 million proposal. The 300,000 square foot facility is slated to be built just off Interstate 95 on the city’s southside.
Touted as the nation’s only black-owned casino, the project offers up to 150 hotel rooms along with a dozen bars and restaurants and plenty of gaming space.
It also has the backing of Mayor Levar Stoney who also promised a public meeting about the decision next Tuesday with city councilors.
As temperatures start to rise, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is urging drivers never to leave children or pets in a hot vehicle.
In 2020, there were 24 children who died in the United States as the result of being left in a hot car, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.
Children and pets are especially prone to be harmed by heatstroke.
Officials said it is always good to “look before you lock.” A helpful reminder could be to put a toy in the back seat when it is empty and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when there is a child or animal in the back seat.
