Kings Dominion, movie theaters reopen in time for weekend

This weekend, Kings Dominion will be kicking off its Summer season for the first time since 2019. But if fast coasters aren’t your thing, how about cozying up with the latest blockbuster? Regal Cinemas is also opening more local theaters in the Richmond area.
Regal UA West Tower Cinemas on Broad Street and Regal Virginia Center in Glen Allen is ready for the movie buffs.
Early Friday only saw a handful of customers, all masked up and following the health guidelines still in place, such as distancing and wearing face-covering except when eating of drinking.
Four other Regal locations opened up last week, as latest big-budget pictures like “Spiral” and “Raya and the Dragon” grace the marquee outside.
But if you’re looking to get the adrenaline pumping this weekend, perhaps Kings Dominion is more your speed; Saturday kicks off it’s 46th season.
“The last time that the park has really been open for the summer was 2019. And so, being able to welcome our guests back is so exciting, and we have a lot of fun in store. All your fun favorites are making their return with our 60 rides, shows, and attractions,” said Maggie Sellers with the theme park.
And like the theaters, you’ll have to cover that nose and mouth if you’re 5 year old and up, and not fully vaccinated - even on the rides:
“Fully vaccinated guests, it is not required --its recommended. I tested it out myself: the mask stays on!” said Sellers.
In addition, both activities do online ticketing, but it’s actually required for Kings. You’ll want to reserve early, given all the new attractions coming to the Doswell theme park.
“Soak City, our water park, will reopen June 19th. And that is a really exciting opening. That is when we will also debut Coconut Shores, which is a redesigned area with two family friendly attractions,” Sellers added.
If movies and roller coasters still aren’t your think perhaps check out Friday Cheers over on Brown’s Island. The even kicked off two weeks ago and will continue into July.
